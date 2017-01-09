Close

SFSC briefs
Mon  Jan 9 2017 08:30AM
Certified forklift driver course available AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s Corporate Education Department is offering a certified forklift driver course at the Highlands Campus, 900 W. College Drive, … Find out how to read more online.
Road Closure
Mon  Jan 9 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Road & Bridge Department plans to close North Tangerine Avenue starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 until further notice, for the removal and … Find out how to read more online.
Judge refuses to suppress statement, evidence
Mon  Jan 9 2017 07:54AM
SEBRING — A Highlands County judge has rejected motions to suppress evidence and a statement in the case of a former Sebring fire inspector and Highlands County volunteer fire chief … Find out how to read more online.
School board developing grade forgiveness policy
Mon  Jan 9 2017 07:54AM
SEBRING — The Highlands County School District is developing a “grade forgiveness” policy to assist students in meeting graduation requirements. The agenda for Tuesday’s school board meeting includes the request … Find out how to read more online.
News in brief
Mon  Jan 9 2017 08:30AM
SFSC closed for Martin Luther King Day AVON PARK — In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all South Florida State College campuses will be closed Jan. 16. The college will reopen Jan. 17. Spaghetti dinner tickets are … Find out how to read more online.

Humane Society brings on veterinarian
Mon  Jan 9 2017 07:52AM
SEBRING — Richard Carpenter has retired from veterinary practice, but he’ll still treat animals — once a week at the Humane Society of Highlands County. “You never hear of a vet completely retiring, anyway,” Carpenter said. It’s a combination of … Find out how to read more online.

Census: by 2050, U.S. will not have a white majority
Sun  Jan 8 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Lucio Anaya was born in Mercedes, Texas, a few miles north of the Rio Grande. When he was three weeks old, he and his parents were deported. “I came back when I was 15. They call me wetback,” … Find out how to read more online.

City Clerk seeks re-election
Sun  Jan 8 2017 12:06PM
SEBRING — Sebring is only one of 14 cities in the state to have an elected city clerk. And for the past 21 years, Sebring native Kathy Haley has filled that position. If everything goes the way it has for … Find out how to read more online.

State, National and World News
Deputies: Jailer charged for using Taser on spitting inmate
Sun  Jan 8 2017 06:48PM
TALLAHASSSEE (AP) — A Leon County correctional officer has charged with battery after authorities say he used a stun gun on a restrained inmate who kept spitting at people. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Derrick Adams … read more.

Report: 11 hurt in bus collision at Frankfurt airport
Mon  Jan 9 2017 01:19AM
Report: 11 hurt in bus collision at Frankfurt airport … read more.

Gunman shoots, wounds US consular official in Mexico
Mon  Jan 9 2017 01:19AM
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Saturday they are searching for a gunman who opened fire on an official of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Guadalajara. The Attorney General’s Office said Saturday the official was wounded … read more.

Monk is critical after self-immolating over sex slave deal
Mon  Jan 9 2017 01:19AM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean Buddhist monk is in critical condition after setting himself on fire to protest the country’s settlement with Japan on compensation for wartime sex slaves, officials said Sunday. The 64-year-old monk suffered third-degree … read more.

