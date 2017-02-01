The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
Loading...
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
County identity fraud arrests part of bigger net
Wed Feb 1 2017 09:50AM
Wed Feb 1 2017 09:50AM
SEBRING — The arrests of four former Highlands Regional Medical Center employees and a co-defendant on identity fraud-related charges is part of a larger effort to address the crime, federal … Find out how to read more online.
Funding concerns, advantages expressed
Wed Feb 1 2017 09:50AM
Wed Feb 1 2017 09:50AM
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid residents said if the town creates a Community Redevelopment Agency, it must improve drainage, lighting and sidewalks — but they’re not sure if the town … Find out how to read more online.
Local horseshoe pitchers win at state
Wed Feb 1 2017 08:30AM
Wed Feb 1 2017 08:30AM
Two of the best horseshoe pitchers in the world are right here in Sebring, and one of them is Bob Beagle’s wife. Is she better than Terry? “Oh, yeah,” his … Find out how to read more online.
It’s carnival time
Tue Jan 31 2017 10:56AM
Tue Jan 31 2017 10:56AM
SEBRING — Even if the ground is wet at the Highlands County Fair this year, leave your rubbers or boots at home unless you want to wear them. George White, … Find out how to read more online.