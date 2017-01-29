Close

Sun Subscriber Website Login






Please wait....
DIRECTORY
 The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
  

Loading...
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
Road closing for a day
Sun  Jan 29 2017 06:38PM
SEBRING — The Highlands County Road & Bridge Department will close Brunns Road between Timber Lane and Jacaranda Way. The road closure will begin Tuesday at approximately 8 a.m. and … Find out how to read more online.
Drones race at Sebring aviation expo
Sun  Jan 29 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Jamie Bohn left Riverside, Calif., on Thursday’s red-eye flight, arrived at her Sebring hotel, and set up for practice. Qualifying was all day Friday, and the first-ever Sebring … Find out how to read more online.
Good advertising or bad distraction?
Sun  Jan 29 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — It’s hard not to notice them while driving on U.S. 27, especially at night. Digital billboards can be a good advertising tool — updating their sales pitch in … Find out how to read more online.
Aim High
Sat  Jan 28 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Growing up in a family that escaped a refugee camp, the farthest thing from Shaesta Waiz’s mind was becoming a pilot one day. Waiz was born in an … Find out how to read more online.
More Local News
AP OKs wastewater plant improvements
Sun  Jan 29 2017 08:30AM
AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council recently approved spending $190,860 for new effluent ponds at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. City Manager Julian Deleon explained that the wastewater plant has two major elements. The first is the mechanical … Find out how to read more online.

SFSC offers certificate in law enforcement
Sun  Jan 29 2017 08:30AM
AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Criminal Justice Academy (CJA) is accepting applications for its next basic law enforcement course, required to become a Florida certified law enforcement officer. Classes will be held Monday through Friday, plus some … Find out how to read more online.

AP pedestrian injured in Lakeland
Sun  Jan 29 2017 08:30AM
LAKELAND – The southbound lanes of South Florida Avenue were closed for 2.5 hours Friday after an Avon Park man walked in front of a pickup, the Lakeland Ledger reported. Emilio Mendoza Vega, 72, had a serious head injury and … Find out how to read more online.

Good news for citrus
Fri  Jan 27 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — It’s not the light at the end of the citrus greening tunnel, but Ray Royce and Marty McKenna may have glimpsed a ray of sunshine. For 10 years, orange, grapefruit and other citrus trees have been attacked by … Find out how to read more online.

Page: [1] 2 3
State, National and World News
Trump order on refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry
Sat  Jan 28 2017 09:04PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump’s crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries took effect. Airlines blocked people traveling to the United States, legal challenges were underway and doubts abounded about … read more.

Trump, Putin discuss ‘mutually beneficial’ trade, security
Sat  Jan 28 2017 09:00PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump had an hourlong discussion Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin — the first since Trump assumed office last week — raising questions over the fate of U.S. sanctions against Moscow and whether the two … read more.

Trump’s ban dashes hope for many asylum-seekers
Sat  Jan 28 2017 08:56PM
An Iraqi pleaded for his life to President Donald Trump. A former Iraqi translator for the U.S. military landed in his new home with words of praise for America still on his lips. And community and church groups, geared up … read more.

’A truly magnificent talent:’ actor John Hurt dies at 77
Sat  Jan 28 2017 08:55PM
LONDON (AP) — As a self-described “old drunk,” the actor John Hurt nonetheless had a half-century career highlighted with memorable performances, two Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe and four British BAFTA awards. Success and failure were taken in stride. When … read more.

Page: [1] 2 3 4 5 6 7
ADVERTISEMENT
AP Video
Sebring Weather
Publish Your Photos