LPPD searching for hit-and-run driver
Sat Dec 31 2016 03:02PM
LAKE PLACID — A man was struck by a vehicle and injured in a hit-and-run incident about 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Gate convenience store, Dal Hall and U.S. 27, in
How many?
Fri Dec 30 2016 02:52PM
SEBRING — A week ago, planner Susan BuChans released a document in a commission meeting that projected Highlands County will grow from 99,491 in 2015 to 109,277 by the next
Many top sheriff’s office officials retire
Sat Dec 31 2016 08:30AM
SEBRING — When David Paeplow went to work at the Highlands County Sheriff's Office in 1981, he viewed it as a temporary job until he decided on his real career.
County commissioners to meet
Sat Dec 31 2016 08:30AM
SEBRING — Five constitutional officers, elected in November, will be sworn in Jan. 3 when the Highlands County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in Government Center. Circuit Court Judge Peter