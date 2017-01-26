Close

 The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
  

LATEST LOCAL NEWS
County continues to study paid firefighters
Wed  Jan 25 2017 04:42PM
SEBRING — Ten months after the Fitch Report recommended that a paid fire department should be created, Highlands County is still working on the idea. The 10 volunteer chiefs also
Up, up and away
Tue  Jan 24 2017 01:14PM
SEBRING — This year's Sebring U.S. Sport Aviation Expo will feature a greater variety of aircraft, a larger role for drones, an expanded program for youth and a slightly different
High schoolers mark literacy week with younger peers
Wed  Jan 25 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Seeing high schoolers interact and spend time with elementary grade students isn't a common sight, but that is exactly what Fred Wild Elementary School looked like on Tuesday
Family mourns ‘Poppa’
Wed  Jan 25 2017 04:43PM
VENUS — On Friday, Highlands County lost "a good man, a hard-working man and a family man," in the words of a friend. To his family, he loved the outdoors
Man arrested on weapon, drug charges
Wed  Jan 25 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — A response to a traffic accident led to a man being arrested on drug and weapon charges, according to an arrest report released Monday. Martin Lee King, 51, 4420 Avista St., Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County

AP approves ‘temporary’ city manager provision
Wed  Jan 25 2017 08:30AM
AVON PARK — The Avon Park city manager will pick a temporary replacement when he or she is on vacation or absent, states an ordinance approved by the city council on its first reading. City Attorney Gerald Buhr recommended the

Two charged with shoplifting
Wed  Jan 25 2017 08:30AM
AVON PARK — Two are accused of trying to shoplift about $300 worth of items from Walmart, according to arrest reports. Joseph Rivers Jr., 35, 305 Ben Hicks St., Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and

SFSC president’s contract extended
Tue  Jan 24 2017 08:30AM
AVON PARK — South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel's employment contract has been extended to the year 2020. SFSC Board of Trustees Member Ken Lambert said Monday: "I am absolutely happy with his performance. "I am delighted he is

Former Bethune-Cookman player not guilty in shooting
Thu  Jan 26 2017 01:19AM
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A former Bethune-Cookman University football player has been found not guilty of charges related to a campus gunfight that injured three students. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that jurors acquitted Ladell Pleasure Wednesday. He was charged

Montana temporarily blocks bison slaughters
Thu  Jan 26 2017 01:19AM
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has blocked the impending slaughter of hundreds of Yellowstone National Park bison over disease concerns until a temporary home can be found for 40 animals wanted by an American Indian tribe. Bullock prohibited

Florida Senate moving ahead with major gambling expansion
Wed  Jan 25 2017 09:32PM
BC-FL-XGR--Gambling-Florida,133 Florida Senate moving ahead with major gambling expansion Eds: APNewsNow. The Associated Press TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A dramatic expansion of gambling in Florida is moving ahead in the Florida Senate. A Senate panel on Wednesday approved a measure

Governor Scott Proclaims Jan. 22-28 ‘National School Choice Week in Florida’
Thu  Jan 26 2017 01:19AM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Rick Scott has proclaimed Jan. 22-28 as National School Choice Week in Florida, joining more than 20 other governors and more than 600 city and county leaders across the country in commemorating the week. The

