Close

Sun Subscriber Website Login






Please wait....
DIRECTORY
 The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
  

Loading...
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
One dead, one missing in boat accident
Sat  Jan 21 2017 05:17PM
LORIDA — One boater was dead and a Venus man was missing after a boating accident at 6 p.m. Friday on Lake Istokpoga. Divers were still looking for a missing … Find out how to read more online.
U.S. 27 turn lane, Lakeview projects almost completed
Sat  Jan 21 2017 10:48AM
SEBRING — Two months ago, people driving on U.S. 27 saw a northbound turn lane being extended on the east side of the highway toward Sebring Parkway. Then the project … Find out how to read more online.
Flaming Glades bus crash injures 25
Sat  Jan 21 2017 05:17PM
PALMDALE — A school bus with 16 children and three adults crashed into two semi-trucks and a pickup at 7:54 p.m. Friday about 5 miles north of State Road 29. … Find out how to read more online.
The cans are coming!
Fri  Jan 20 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Residents can expect to get that trash cart from Progressive Waste Solutions after Feb. 20. “It’s going to be a soft rollout,” Regional Manager Jim Wheatley told Highlands … Find out how to read more online.
More Local News
Sebring may consider annexation program
Sat  Jan 21 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — For the last four years, Avon Park has annexed hundreds of acres of land surrounding the city while Sebring has taken in only two lots, both at the request of the owners. That may change after Sebring’s city … Find out how to read more online.

Trump fan, giver attends inauguration
Sat  Jan 21 2017 08:30AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Friday morning found Nathan Wilson, 18, of Sebring High School in a long security checkpoint line, shivering against drizzle and loving every minute of it. For Wilson, witnessing the 2017 presidential inauguration represents a dream fulfilled, not … Find out how to read more online.

FHP seeks tips on Friday traffic crash; biker seriously hurt
Sat  Jan 21 2017 01:51PM
Authorities are looking for information after a motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-threatening injuries told authorities a vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing him to veer off the road. The accident happened at 11:35 … Find out how to read more online.

Man accused of stealing flat bed trailer
Sat  Jan 21 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — A Sebring man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a flat bed utility trailer, according to a warrant released Thursday. George Darren Cooper, 47, 1412 Katcalina Ave., Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County … Find out how to read more online.

Page: [1] 2 3
State, National and World News
Hundreds of thousands of women around the world decry Trump
Sat  Jan 21 2017 05:56PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wearing pink, pointy-eared “pussyhats” to mock the new president, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets in the nation’s capital and cities around the world Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they … read more.

Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 4
Sat  Jan 21 2017 05:53PM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Four people were killed and scores of homes were flattened early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area, officials in Mississippi said. The city of Hattiesburg said via its Twitter account that four people … read more.

Rescuers search for avalanche survivors, fear more slides
Sat  Jan 21 2017 05:52PM
FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Using saws, shovels and their gloved hands, rescue workers advanced slowly Saturday through the wreckage of an avalanche-destroyed hotel in central Italy, listening hard for any signs of more survivors among the 23 missing guests and … read more.

Passengers scream as Florida alligator leaps into airboat
Sat  Jan 21 2017 01:19AM
MIAMI (AP) — A Missouri couple vacationing in Florida had a close encounter with an alligator when it leapt into their airboat and became wedged in the boat’s railing. Passengers screamed as 30-year-old Tylor Hinderey of Springfield, Missouri, captured the … read more.

Page: [1] 2 3 4 5 6 7
ADVERTISEMENT
AP Video
Sebring Weather
Publish Your Photos