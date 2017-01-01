Close

LPPD searching for hit-and-run driver
Sat  Dec 31 2016 03:02PM
LAKE PLACID — A man was struck by a vehicle and injured in a hit-and-run incident about 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Gate convenience store, Dal Hall and U.S. 27, in … Find out how to read more online.
How many?
Fri  Dec 30 2016 02:52PM
SEBRING — A week ago, planner Susan BuChans released a document in a commission meeting that projected Highlands County will grow from 99,491 in 2015 to 109,277 by the next … Find out how to read more online.
Many top sheriff’s office officials retire
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:30AM
SEBRING — When David Paeplow went to work at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in 1981, he viewed it as a temporary job until he decided on his real career. … Find out how to read more online.
County commissioners to meet
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:30AM
SEBRING — Five constitutional officers, elected in November, will be sworn in Jan. 3 when the Highlands County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in Government Center. Circuit Court Judge Peter … Find out how to read more online.
HIV-AIDS infection rates have fallen in the county
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:30AM
SEBRING — More than 200 Highlands County residents live with HIV or AIDS. If that sounds like a lot, the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show the infected act more responsibly than they did two decades ago. … Find out how to read more online.

Authorities continue to probe tour company
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:30AM
AVON PARK — the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Princess Dianne Tours, while those who booked trips with the company wonder what happened to the business that was established in 2003. The Avon Park-based tour bus company was … Find out how to read more online.

Deputies: Polk drug bust yields two stolen Highlands County guns
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:00AM
POLK COUNTY — A two-month-long undercover drug investigation in Polk County ended up with the arrest of six suspects and the seizure of approximately 6.7 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $39,000 in U.S. currency, and five firearms, two of which were … Find out how to read more online.

How does criminal system handle mental illness?
Fri  Dec 30 2016 10:14AM
SEBRING — On Sept. 30, Lace Melitta Heflin was supposed to appear in Broward County Mental Health Court. The hearing was scheduled almost three months after a Broward County judge had declared Heflin incompetent to proceed in a criminal case … Find out how to read more online.

State, National and World News
Revelers bid adieu to year of conflicts, deadly violence
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:24PM
By The Associated Press As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts, deadly attacks at gatherings and deaths of legendary celebrities. Here’s a look … read more.

Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:22PM
ISTANBUL (AP) — An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations Saturday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city’s … read more.

Boko Haram leader urges fighters: Kill, slaughter and abduct
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:22PM
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Boko Haram’s leader urges his fighters to “kill, slaughter and abduct ... and detonate bombs everywhere,” in a new video that denies Nigerian government claims that his Islamic extremist group has been crushed. President Muhammadu Buhari … read more.

States re-examine cybersecurity after Russia accused of hack
Sat  Dec 31 2016 08:21PM
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Several states around the country on Saturday asked cybersecurity experts to re-examine state and utility networks after a Vermont utility’s laptop was found to contain malware that U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers. The … read more.

