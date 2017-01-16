Close

Sun Subscriber Website Login






Please wait....
DIRECTORY
 The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
  

Loading...
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
Planners review best ways to secure road funding
Mon  Jan 16 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Road infrastructure projects that didn’t get in the 2016-2021 five-year plan might make the year after that, thanks to a workshop last week. Transportation planners working on local … Find out how to read more online.
Lake Placid to consider CRA for town
Mon  Jan 16 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall to discuss a Community Redevelopment Agency. A community workshop will … Find out how to read more online.
Road closures announced
Mon  Jan 16 2017 08:30AM
Culvert replacement prompts road closure SEBRING — The Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will close Lake Drive Boulevard between addresses 118 and 124 Lake Drive Boulevard. The road closure … Find out how to read more online.
Housing market continues to recover from economic downturn
Sun  Jan 15 2017 08:30AM
Earlier this month, Dean and Judy Burmaster were ecstatic as they walked through what will become their new home in Highlands Ridge. After six months, the Indiana couple will be … Find out how to read more online.
More Local News
Late filing means Sebring will have election
Sun  Jan 15 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Until three hours before the qualifying deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday, it appeared that Sebring would not have an election in March. Only one candidate each had filed for mayor and city clerk, and only three qualified … Find out how to read more online.

What’s new with cars in 2017?
Sun  Jan 15 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Stanley Wells bought his wife a Chrysler Pacifica minivan. “It’s quieter, it’s smoother, it’s more comfortable,” said Wells, the dealer at Wells Motor Company in Avon Park. “You can lay 4x8 sheets of plywood in there, and they … Find out how to read more online.

Health, wellness community education classes on tap
Mon  Jan 16 2017 08:30AM
AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s Community Education Department is offering a variety of spring classes. In Pilates, learn to be more flexible and build strength through a series of stretches and moves. This class is held Mondays and … Find out how to read more online.

Man stole wallet from Walmart counter, authorities say
Sun  Jan 15 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — A Lake Placid man who had an opportunity to be a Good Samaritan ended up instead being arrested, according to an arrest report released Friday. Pete Andrew Bloch, 53, 108 Bearwoods Ave., Lake Placid, was arrested by the … Find out how to read more online.

Page: [1] 2 3
State, National and World News
Boston’s archbishop joins Vatican office on clergy sex abuse
Mon  Jan 16 2017 01:19AM
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s archbishop has been appointed to a top Vatican office that handles cases of clergy sex abuse. The Vatican’s press office announced Saturday that Pope Francis named Cardinal Sean O’Malley the newest member of the Congregation for … read more.

Philadelphia mayor on park wall-sitting ban: ‘Sit where you want’
Mon  Jan 16 2017 01:19AM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia is taking issue with a new rule banning people from sitting on walls in a park in a posh section of the city, saying his attitude is: “Sit where you want.” The group … read more.

Facebook has measures to tackle fake news in Germany
Mon  Jan 16 2017 01:19AM
BERLIN (AP) — Facebook says it’s introducing measures to tackle the spread of fake news in Germany, months before the country holds a national election. The social network said Sunday the investigative media group Correctiv will be its first outside … read more.

Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Mon  Jan 16 2017 01:19AM
ELLENTON (AP) — After 146 years, the curtain is coming down on “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press that the show will close forever in May. … read more.

Page: [1] 2 3 4 5 6 7
ADVERTISEMENT
AP Video
Sebring Weather
Publish Your Photos