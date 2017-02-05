Close

Sheriff may take over Animal Control
Sun  Feb 5 2017 07:02AM
SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will have plenty to do Tuesday: Sheriff Paul Blackman has been asked to present what he would do if law enforcement took over Highlands County
Heartfelt surprise
Sat  Feb 4 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School senior Maria Gloria got the surprise of her young life Wednesday when she received a $40,000 non-tuition college fellowship. Her family, teachers, school
Dollar General building 11th store
Sun  Feb 5 2017 06:56AM
SEBRING — What's that new construction site north of Alan Jay Kia? That would be Dollar General, which is building its 11th Highlands County store. It's scheduled to open in
HCA’s art gallery at airport to move
Sat  Feb 4 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — An apparent miscommunication resulted in the cancellation of an art exhibit at Sebring Regional Airport for this weekend. Fred Leavitt, president of the Heartland Cultural Alliance, said the
Committee recommends new Sebring fire chief
Sat  Feb 4 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — A committee has recommended that Robert Border Jr., interim fire chief for Sebring, assume the position on a longterm basis. On Thursday, the committee made the recommendation unanimously to Mayor John Shoop that Border replace Brad Batz, who

Circle Theatre refocuses its mission
Sat  Feb 4 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — The Champion for Children Circle Theatre will increase its focus on services for children and families while cutting back on its venue rentals, Foundation officials said. The Champion for Children Foundation Board of Directors met Tuesday to review


Sebring landmark taken down
Fri  Feb 3 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — On Wednesday, John Woodward watched as different sections of a Sebring landmark were removed. The Park Street water tower, the city's first, was on its way to becoming scrap metal. For decades, Woodward saw the tower, one of

A $1.1 million bet, and a lot of happy bookies in Vegas www.pro32.ap.org and http:
Sat  Feb 4 2017 08:28PM
A bettor using his phone app put $1.1 million on the Atlanta Falcons plus 3 points in the Super Bowl, part of an influx of money that could make Sunday a record day in Las Vegas sports books. Sports books

Visa holders rush to board flights to US amid reprieve
Sat  Feb 4 2017 08:28PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban hurried to board U.S.-bound flights Saturday, fearing they might have only a slim window through which to enter the country after a federal judge

Louvre museum reopens; Egypt identifies machete attacker
Sat  Feb 4 2017 08:24PM
PARIS (AP) — The Louvre Museum reopened to the public Saturday, less than 24 hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building and was shot by them. The worldwide draw of the iconic

Rebels in Ukraine say commander is killed in a car bombing
Sat  Feb 4 2017 08:23PM
AVDIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — A top rebel commander in eastern Ukraine was killed along with another person when their car exploded, rebels said Saturday, blaming Ukraine's special services for the blast. Ukraine's military, meanwhile, said three soldiers were killed in

