County identity fraud arrests part of bigger net
Wed  Feb 1 2017 09:50AM
SEBRING — The arrests of four former Highlands Regional Medical Center employees and a co-defendant on identity fraud-related charges is part of a larger effort to address the crime, federal … Find out how to read more online.
Funding concerns, advantages expressed
Wed  Feb 1 2017 09:50AM
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid residents said if the town creates a Community Redevelopment Agency, it must improve drainage, lighting and sidewalks — but they’re not sure if the town … Find out how to read more online.
Local horseshoe pitchers win at state
Wed  Feb 1 2017 08:30AM
Two of the best horseshoe pitchers in the world are right here in Sebring, and one of them is Bob Beagle’s wife. Is she better than Terry? “Oh, yeah,” his … Find out how to read more online.
It’s carnival time
Tue  Jan 31 2017 10:56AM
SEBRING — Even if the ground is wet at the Highlands County Fair this year, leave your rubbers or boots at home unless you want to wear them. George White, … Find out how to read more online.
Straw towers, toothpaste become life lessons
Wed  Feb 1 2017 09:50AM
SEBRING — Hill-Gustat Middle School agriculture students experienced some playful “duress and frustration” during a guest speaker’s visit Tuesday to their classroom, which turned into mini life lessons using straw and toothpaste. State FFA officer and Hill-Gustat alum Mariah Alvarez … Find out how to read more online.

Fire heavily damages RV in Avon Park
Wed  Feb 1 2017 08:30AM
AVON PARK — Fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage to an unoccupied recreational vehicle in Holiday Ranch RV Park Monday afternoon, a firefighter said Tuesday. Jeremy Ballard, who is with the Highlands County Fire Service, said when firefighters from … Find out how to read more online.

Arrest made in Highway Park shooting
Tue  Jan 31 2017 10:10AM
LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies have identified and arrested the gunman in a shooting two weeks ago in Highway Park. Deputies arrested 17-year-old Sumaj Malik Mitchell Saturday on a charge of attempted premeditated homicide in connection with … Find out how to read more online.

Man charged with stabbing roommate
Wed  Feb 1 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man is accused of stabbing his roommate in the right forearm, according to an arrest report released Monday. Marcelino Galania, 51, 237 Plumosa St., Lake Placid, was arrested by the Lake Placid Police Department … Find out how to read more online.

State, National and World News
US charges 104 in Florida in latest ID theft-fraud roundup
Tue  Jan 31 2017 10:24PM
MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 104 people with numerous identity theft and fraud offenses in the latest South Florida crackdown on a rampant problem involving tens of thousands of stolen personal identities. The charges involve fraud ranging from … read more.

Iowa pickup driver charged in Florida bicyclist’s death
Tue  Jan 31 2017 10:24PM
GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A pickup driver has been charged in the traffic death of a Florida man who was participating in a cross-Iowa bicycle ride. Mills County Attorney Naeda Elliott said in a news release Tuesday that Robb Phillippus, … read more.

US military botches online fight against Islamic State
Tue  Jan 31 2017 10:24PM
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — On any given day at MacDill Air Force Base, web crawlers scour social media for potential recruits to the Islamic State group. Then, in a high-stakes operation to counter the extremists’ propaganda, language specialists employ fictitious … read more.

Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards
Tue  Jan 31 2017 10:23PM
PHOENIX (AP) — Residents in Arizona cities who spot a rat or snake in their yard will be able to shoot the animals using a small-caliber gun loaded with tiny pellets under legislation that Republicans gave initial approval Tuesday. A … read more.

