The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
One dead, one missing in boat accident
Sat Jan 21 2017 05:17PM
LORIDA — One boater was dead and a Venus man was missing after a boating accident at 6 p.m. Friday on Lake Istokpoga. Divers were still looking for a missing … Find out how to read more online.
U.S. 27 turn lane, Lakeview projects almost completed
Sat Jan 21 2017 10:48AM
SEBRING — Two months ago, people driving on U.S. 27 saw a northbound turn lane being extended on the east side of the highway toward Sebring Parkway. Then the project … Find out how to read more online.
Flaming Glades bus crash injures 25
Sat Jan 21 2017 05:17PM
PALMDALE — A school bus with 16 children and three adults crashed into two semi-trucks and a pickup at 7:54 p.m. Friday about 5 miles north of State Road 29. … Find out how to read more online.
The cans are coming!
Fri Jan 20 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Residents can expect to get that trash cart from Progressive Waste Solutions after Feb. 20. “It’s going to be a soft rollout,” Regional Manager Jim Wheatley told Highlands … Find out how to read more online.