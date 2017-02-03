Close

Driver, 23, killed in single-vehicle accident
Fri  Feb 3 2017 04:38PM
HIGHLANDS COUNTY — A 23-year-old Sebring resident was killed and his passenger was in critical condition after the driver apparently lost control of his car and hit a tree.
LP Police raising funds for child seats
Fri  Feb 3 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — Police need your help distributing safe seats for children. That's why the Lake Placid Police Department is taking donations through its "Keep a Kid Safe" program.
After-school teen program starts in March
Fri  Feb 3 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — In October, three young men were shot and killed in a two-day period. In March, the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County will open an after school
School Board starts annual campus visits
Fri  Feb 3 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — From the high-tech need for more computers to the low-tech need for a new sewer pipe, the School Board of Highlands County and members of the Half-Cent
‘A lot of need’
Thu  Feb 2 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Every Sunday 40 to 75 families arrive at the House of Hope at the Church of the Nazarene to receive food. "We're a small church," said Sheila Riley, a volunteer with the food pantry. "We just happen to

Highlands fares worse than Florida in key indicators
Fri  Feb 3 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Woodraun Wright is constantly called by the School Board of Highlands County. "Their phone numbers for their parents are no good. They don't live at the address listed. They're moving every other month. The kids don't know their

Report: women poorer today than in 2004
Thu  Feb 2 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Florida has two classes of women, according to a report commissioned by the Women's Funding Alliance in Washington, D.C. About 15.4 percent of women 18 and older live below the poverty line, compared to 12.2 percent of the

Dressel hired as Sheriff’s PIO
Thu  Feb 2 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — In a lot of ways, Richard Scott Dressel has spent his whole life training for the job of public information officer at the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. The former journalist said Tuesday he feels at home, but has

Imam disputes man’s claim that mom died due to travel ban
Thu  Feb 2 2017 01:19AM
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The leader of a mosque is contradicting a man's claim that his Detroit-area mother died in Iraq because she couldn't return to the U.S. for medical care after President Donald Trump's travel ban took effect.

Police employees charged with stealing $20,000 in evidence
Thu  Feb 2 2017 01:19AM
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two former Tampa Bay area police employees have been charged with stealing more than $20,000 from the Bradenton Police Department's evidence room. Local news outlets report that the married couple, Jake and Cynthia Zaagman,

Critics don’t even want animatronic Trump to speak
Thu  Feb 2 2017 01:19AM
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some critics of President Donald Trump are so adamant in their opposition that they don't even want a fake version of him to speak. An online petition was started last week, asking Walt Disney World to

Facebook’s Oculus facing $500 million bill in copyright case
Wed  Feb 1 2017 10:19PM
DALLAS (AP) — Facebook's virtual-reality subsidiary and two

