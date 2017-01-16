The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
Planners review best ways to secure road funding
Mon Jan 16 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Road infrastructure projects that didn’t get in the 2016-2021 five-year plan might make the year after that, thanks to a workshop last week. Transportation planners working on local … Find out how to read more online.
Lake Placid to consider CRA for town
Mon Jan 16 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall to discuss a Community Redevelopment Agency. A community workshop will … Find out how to read more online.
Road closures announced
Mon Jan 16 2017 08:30AM
Culvert replacement prompts road closure SEBRING — The Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will close Lake Drive Boulevard between addresses 118 and 124 Lake Drive Boulevard. The road closure … Find out how to read more online.
Housing market continues to recover from economic downturn
Sun Jan 15 2017 08:30AM
Earlier this month, Dean and Judy Burmaster were ecstatic as they walked through what will become their new home in Highlands Ridge. After six months, the Indiana couple will be … Find out how to read more online.