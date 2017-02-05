The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
Loading...
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
Sheriff may take over Animal Control
Sun Feb 5 2017 07:02AM
Sun Feb 5 2017 07:02AM
SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will have plenty to do Tuesday: Sheriff Paul Blackman has been asked to present what he would do if law enforcement took over Highlands County … Find out how to read more online.
Heartfelt surprise
Sat Feb 4 2017 08:30AM
Sat Feb 4 2017 08:30AM
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School senior Maria Gloria got the surprise of her young life Wednesday when she received a $40,000 non-tuition college fellowship. Her family, teachers, school … Find out how to read more online.
Dollar General building 11th store
Sun Feb 5 2017 06:56AM
Sun Feb 5 2017 06:56AM
SEBRING — What’s that new construction site north of Alan Jay Kia? That would be Dollar General, which is building its 11th Highlands County store. It’s scheduled to open in … Find out how to read more online.
HCA’s art gallery at airport to move
Sat Feb 4 2017 08:30AM
Sat Feb 4 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — An apparent miscommunication resulted in the cancellation of an art exhibit at Sebring Regional Airport for this weekend. Fred Leavitt, president of the Heartland Cultural Alliance, said the … Find out how to read more online.