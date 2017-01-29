The Highlands News-Sun Top Stories
Road closing for a day
Sun Jan 29 2017 06:38PM
SEBRING — The Highlands County Road & Bridge Department will close Brunns Road between Timber Lane and Jacaranda Way. The road closure will begin Tuesday at approximately 8 a.m. and … Find out how to read more online.
Drones race at Sebring aviation expo
Sun Jan 29 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Jamie Bohn left Riverside, Calif., on Thursday’s red-eye flight, arrived at her Sebring hotel, and set up for practice. Qualifying was all day Friday, and the first-ever Sebring … Find out how to read more online.
Good advertising or bad distraction?
Sun Jan 29 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — It’s hard not to notice them while driving on U.S. 27, especially at night. Digital billboards can be a good advertising tool — updating their sales pitch in … Find out how to read more online.
Aim High
Sat Jan 28 2017 08:30AM
SEBRING — Growing up in a family that escaped a refugee camp, the farthest thing from Shaesta Waiz’s mind was becoming a pilot one day. Waiz was born in an … Find out how to read more online.